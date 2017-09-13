SS19 Key Colour Directions

Trendstop's colour experts bring you the latest colour directions that will be impacting the womenswear market into SS19 and beyond. Our team reveal the essential colours emerging from the international Resort collections that will be informing both core and fashion palettes. Each season, our comprehensive colour forecasts identify the shades that will be crucial to your collections, with analysis and evaluation of each trend's commercial value and longevity that gives you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three key colours integral to the SS19 season. Steel Pink refreshes pastel palettes with a cooler, more contemporary feel. The blackened hues of Deep Dark Navy provides an update to a classic hue and introduces a transseasonal tone into the SS19 core colour family. Likewise, Blonde Camel reworks a classic shade with a sun-faded cast perfect for summer.

Steel Pink

Metallic pink hues inject a fresh sense of femininity into the seasonal fashion colour palette. Cool, steely tones update previously sugary shades with a contemporary edge that further enhances the grown-up appeal of softly structured knits, fluted silhouettes and pleated shirting.

Deep Dark Navy

Navy is reinvented this season as core tones take a deeper, darker approach. The 'almost black' appearance of inky, saturated shades evoke a sense of masculinity, tapping into the ongoing borrowed-from-the-boys trend and highlighting the increasing importance of transseasonal darks within the spring/summer palette.

Blonde Camel

Camel tones are contemporised for SS19 with a bleached-out cast and a softly faded finish. Parched, desert inspired hues echo sun-scorched seasonal destinations while retaining the formal, masculine vibe of classic camel in the tailored silhouettes and mannish proportions of summer outerwear, shirting and suits.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Spring Summer 2017 Colour Directions report, featuring the key emerging colours from the top designer collections. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: TSE Pre Fall 2017, Derek Lam Resort 2018, Tome Resort 2018,Nomia Resort 2018, Sachin and Babi Resort 2018, Theory Resort 2018, Stella McCartney Resort 2018, No 21 Resort 2018, Victoria Beckham Resort 2018