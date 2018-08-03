SS19 Key Women's Accessories Directions

Trendstop's accessories experts bring you the essential silhouettes, fabrications and finishes that will be informing accessory styles into SS19 and beyond. Showing on the runways, at the international trade events and being worn by global style influencers, the season's fashion-forward shapes combine contemporary aesthetics with functional qualities that will be inspiring the accessories market and prove crucial to your next collection. Our comprehensive accessory's reports evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get a first look at three of the latest women's accessory trends. The Wide Strap Shopper takes on an iconic urban motif, reinventing the plastic carrier bag as an essential fashion accessory. Sleek lines and skinny profiles infuse eyewear with an ultra-modern feel in The Narrow Rectangle while summers inclement weather provides the inspiration for showerproof finishes headwear in The Rain Bucket.

The Wide Strap Shopper

Inspired by the humble carrier bag, simple shopper silhouettes are elevated from everyday item to fashion must-have. Unlined constructions in ultra-light, plasticised fabrications feature voluminous proportions and extra-wide handles. Urban cultural references add a playful, tongue-in-cheek appeal to functional bag styles.

The Narrow Rectangle

Slimline eyewear profiles are key for SS19 with narrow rectangular silhouettes taking over from the previous seasons oversized looks. A highly contemporary feel is created via colour contrast frames or suspended, frameless lenses that amplify futuristic profiles. Black out lenses magnify the Matrix-inspired aesthetic.

The Rain Bucket

Headwear adapts to Spring/Summers changeable seasonal conditions with protective showerproof qualities. Inspired by the classic Sou'Wester, popular bucket hat silhouettes are update with oversized proportions and wide, turn-up brims. Water resistant materials and rubberised finishes give structure to otherwise floppy constructions.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Maison Margiela Spring Summer 2018, Drome Spring Summer 2018, Miu Miu Spring Summer 2018, Paris Street Style, House of Holland Spring Summer 2018, MSGM Spring Summer 2018, Rains Spring Summer 2018, New York Street Style.