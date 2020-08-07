SS21 Menswear fashion week highlights

In a season unlike any other, the international Fashion Weeks were still able to bring a host of designer collections to an expanded global audience. This challenging yet exciting time for designers has seen new levels of experimentation and exploration with new formats and concepts, paving the way for a hybrid digital/physical future.

Dior Homme

In a synergy of art and fashion, Dior’s ‘Portrait of an Artist’ collection brought together the talents of designer Kim Jones with those of Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo. The textile depictions and signature thick finger-painted strokes of Boafo’s black portraiture, translated into Jones’ prints and embroideries. An ‘art in motion’ sensibility infused the menswear collection, as Boafo’s painted figures came to life on the models.

Prada

For Prada’s Multiple Views SS21 (The Show That Never Happened), the brand replaced the traditional singular runway with a digital show that showcased different views of the collection. Interpreted in 5 chapters by artists and image-makers Terance Nance, Joanna Piotrowska, Martine Syms, Juergen Teller and Willy Vanderperre, the format sought to present a creative reflection of the brand – and fashion - as each artist embraced and depicted the collection in their own way.

Celine

Veteran designer Hedi Slimane has often mined youth culture and music scenes for inspiration, in recent times he’s become more known for his sharp little black dresses. For Spring Summer 2021 however, Celine’s Menswear showcase took a surprisingly youthful turn. Titled ‘The Dancing Kid,’ Slimane’s casual slant shrugged off past criticisms of repetitiveness that dogged his time at Dior Homme, Saint Laurent, and previous Celine outings. A homage to the TikTik generation, E-boys, skaters, and the mass youth movement emerging during the lockdown, the thrown-together, unaffected aesthetic chimed with the post-corona consumer desire for more fluid and relaxed silhouettes.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2020 Key Themes Directions report, featuring all the essential themes from the SS20 collections. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.