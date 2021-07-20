SS22 Womenswear Trends: 7 styles of dress to consider

Dresses remain a must-have for the summer season. Simple to wear, easy to combine and flattering for every body. FashionUnited dived a little deeper into the dress trends for the upcoming summer season and selected seven styles to add to your shop for SS22.

The cutout dress

Givenchy Resort 2022. Photo: Catwalk Pictures

We’ve seen cutout tops and other peekaboo details slinking the runway over the last year, and for the Spring-Summer 2022 season, dresses will sport the trend too. Whether it’s a subtle suggestion with teardrop holes or slashes that reveal more, cutout details will show some skin for the next summer season. Alaïa’s Resort 2022 collection presented a glitzy halter top dress with slight cutouts at the belly, Paco Rabbane showcased a symmetrical printed version and Givenchy played with zippers and a mix of fabrics for a rock silhouette.

The bodycon dress

Balmain Resort 2022. Photo: Catwalk Pictures

Reminiscing the ‘90s, the bodycon dress is making a comeback for SS22, this time a tad more dressed up and elegant. The style will still play with sexiness, but with a modern and contemporary take. Think knitted fabrics for a comfortable and paired-back effect or ruched details that can be worn both for a day or night out. Balmain’s tan version was structured and accessorised with a casual tote bag while Lapointe’s came in an extra-long cotton-jersey striped style. At Versace though, bright hues met shiny fabrics for an eye-catching effect.

The fringed dress

Chanel Resort 2022. Photo: Catwalk Pictures

The Autumn-Winter 2020 collections started playing with fringes on jackets, trousers and accessories alike and for next summer, they’ll adorn dresses. They’ll come in a variety of fabrics, from thick leather to lighter materials such as feathers or yarns. Chanel presented several 1920’s-inspired black dresses finished with feather fringes, Chloé opted for prints and knitted details and Dior showcased a gold metallic midi-dress with a long fringed hem.

The goddess dress

Elie Saab Resort 2022. Photo: Catwalk Pictures

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior collections might come as the first reference for goddess-style silhouettes, but it turns out many other brands have followed suit. Whether it is draped versions or move flowy styles that allow movements for a breezy look, Greek-inspired dresses will be around for SS22. Their fluidity makes them uncomplicated and easy going while still making you look put-together. Short hems for day or long hems for nights, the options are endless. A light-pink cinched version was seen at Alberta Ferretti and Elie Saab played with sheerness and extra-long cuts.

The mini dress

Etro Resort 2022. Photo: Catwalk Pictures

The mini dress might always be a womenswear staple, but it’ll be especially present for the SS22 season. Short hemlines have been introduced in a large array of collections, whether it be paired with unexpected prints or mixed with plain neutrals that can be dressed up with bold details. Blumarine introduced a neon pink number featuring a butterfly print, Chanel made sheer logo-printed versions and we’ve seen Etro showcase a tiered version sporting one of the brand’s signature prints.

The slip dress

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2022. Photo: Catwalk Pictures

After last summer’s bustiers and corsets, the slip dress is making a come-back. Its simple, lingerie-inspired style makes for no fuss and it’ll come in more elegant and sophisticated versions next year. Pair it with chunky accessories for a day-time look. It was embroidered with colourful details at Ermanno Scervino and came in a leopard print and maxi length at Brandon Maxwell.

The party dress

Carolina Herrera Resort 2022 Photo credit: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera.

Now that the world is out and about again, so are the trends. We’ve seen party dresses and over-the-top styles on the runway for next summer, making a statement with vibrant colours, exaggerated ruffles and shiny fabrics. The idea is to shift from comfortable and easy silhouettes to snag attention and celebrate joy through clothes. N°21 showed a neon-green sequin mini dress while Carolina Herrera opted for an all-over floral print. On the other hand, Oscar de la Renta presented green and purple solid styles detailed with oversized bows.