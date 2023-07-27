SS24 womenswear buyer’s guide: key colors and must-have items

The major ready-to-wear shows for the ss24 season take place during September and October 2023. However, the resort 24 season is complete and ss24 fashion weeks have taken place in Australia, Spain and Berlin. This means that certain trends and key items have emerged as imperative to any floor assortment. Considering that ‘spring one’ drops in stores as early as late February/early March, it is important to offer styles that can be worn immediately, as well as those that can be kept for later in the season. Here are our picks for key colors and styles for spring 24.

Key Colors

Black and neutrals are the gold standard for early spring but specific colors have been making their mark too.

Neutral Tones

From beige to winter white, neutral tones work well in early spring.

Max Mara Resort 24 - designer: Ian Griffiths

Max Mara Resort 24 beige mohair coat Credits: Max Mara Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A long mohair coat with an oversized rounded shoulder line and broad lapels, cinched at the waist with a drawstring belt and trimmed with pom poms.

Ferragamo Resort 24 – designer: Maximilian Davis

Ferragamo Resort 24 ivory dress and shawl Credits: Ferragamo Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An ivory colored tunic dress with a sash belt and a matching shawl, both in wool gabardine.

Emerald Green

Nature-inspired shades of green work for a variety of fabrics and styles.

Ermanno Scervino Resort 24

Ermanno Scervino Resort 24 green jacket and short Credits: Ermanno Scervino Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A green leather jacket over a cream-colored knit polo, short shorts and cowboy boots in a snakeskin pattern (this season’s most important animal print)

Stella McCartney Resort 24

Stella McCartney Resort 24 green sweater knit set Credits: Stella McCartney Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A wide short sleeved bright green knit top with a matching sweater and a below-the-knee wool skirt with a double pleat in the same color. Both have an ivory trim.

Bright Red

Hot red hues are trending for spring 24. Red screams individuality and resonates on social media.

Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 23 - designer: Sarah Burton

Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 23 red leather suit Credits: Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A bright red belted leather jacket with moto detailing and a peplum and a matching midi-length skirt with a zipper.

Adeam Resort 24 - designer: Hanako Maeda

Adeam Resort 24 red sweater knit set Credits: Adeam Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A bright red sweater knit top with detachable sleeves and matching gored skirt that can be buttoned to the top.

Key Items

The Cape

The cape is a sophisticated alternative to a cloth coat and is ideal for the early days of spring.

Stella McCartney Resort 24

Stella McCartney Resort 24 camel cape Credits: Stella McCartney Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A long camel-colored cape with shoulder fastener.

Chloé Resort 24 designer: Gabriela Hearst

Chloé Resort 24 navy cape Credits: Chloé Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A short navy cape with a high collar and large gold buttons.

The Tailored suit

The first spring delivery is the optimum time for dropping tailored suits and separates. This season look for wool gabardine jackets matched to a variety of bottoms including pants, shorts and skirts of all lengths.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Resort 24

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Resort 24 navy suit Credits: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A navy double-breasted fitted jacket with a sharp shoulder line and matching Bermuda shorts.

Christopher John Rogers Resort 24

Christopher John Rogers Resort 24 rust denim suit Credits: Christopher John Rogers Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A rust-colored double breasted fitted jacket in denim with matching pants.

The Reinvented Jean Jacket

The popularity of items rendered in denim shows no signs of abating, that includes the jean jacket which becomes decorated and even shrunken.

MM6 Maison Margiela Resort 24

A classic blue denim jean jacket with a standup collar in shrunken proportions.

MM6 Resort 24 shrunken jean jacket Credits: MM6 Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Dsquared2 Resort 24 – designer: Dean and Dan Caten

Dsquared2 Resort 24 decorated jean jacket Credits: Dsquared2 Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A stone washed denim jacket with Western style fringe in silver colored metal.

The baggy jeans

In fashion, as in politics, trends are subjected to the swing of the pendulum. The most prominent jean silhouette has moved on from the skinny to the full leg style.

Blumarine Resort 24 - designer: Nicola Brognano

Blumarine Resort 24 denim ensemble Credits: Blumarine Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Overlong jeans with a full leg in a light wash with whiskering at the thigh.

Alessandra Rich Resort 24

Alessandra Rich Resort 24 baggy jeans Credits: Alessandra Rich Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Baggy leg overlong jeans with studded embellishment below the waist.

The statement shirt

A crisp cotton button down shirt is a core staple in any spring 24 collection.

Ermanno Scervino Resort 24

Ermanno Scervino Resort 24 blouse and shorts Credits: Ermanno Scervino Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An oversized button-down white shirt with full sleeves and lace cutouts. Shown here over ivory short shorts and mid-calf cowboy boots.

Max Mara Resort 24 - designer: Ian Griffiths

Max Mara Resort 24 shirt and shorts Credits: Max Mara Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An ivory oversized shirt with a colorful embroidered floral design shown with shorts in a matching fabric and lace-up boots.

The Jumpsuit

Among a variety of all-in-one jumpsuits, the utility version looks fresh.

Moschino Resort 24 - designer: Jeremy Scott Moschino Resort 24 jumpsuit Credits: Moschino Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A double-breasted utility jumpsuit in camel colored cotton with wide lapels and a self -belt.

Jil Sander Resort 24 – designer: Lucie and Luke Meier

Jil Sander Resort 24 leather jumpsuit Credits: Jil Sander Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A utility style jumpsuit rendered in cream-colored leather with a wide hidden placket and a narrow leather belt and gold colored buckle.