SS25 Print and Pattern Trend: Plaid

Perhaps surprisingly for the spring season, plaid will be a key pattern for SS25. The word is derived from the Scottish Gaelic term "plaide," originally referring to a blanket or cloak. Over time, the fabric was woven in distinctive checked patterns, with unique designs for different clans.

It is so versatile that these days it is found in various forms across fashion, textiles, and home décor. It's used in everyday clothing, high fashion, and even as a symbol of a casual or rustic aesthetic.

Overall, plaid remains a versatile and enduring pattern that reflects cultural traditions while evolving within contemporary fashion and design. Here are ten examples from the SS25 runways.

Acne Studios: designer, Jonny Johansson

Look 32: a brown check shirt in a crinkled fabric and an olive-green check micro mini skirt with an oversized bow and train. Large silver earrings and olive patent peep-toe pumps finished the look.

Antonio Marras

Bottega Veneta, designer, Matthieu Blazy

Burberry: designer, Daniel Lee

Collina Strada: designer, Hillary Taymour

Sinead Gorey

Tommy Hilfiger

Marine Serre

Mossi Traoré

Ralph Lauren

Look 2: a green plaid off-the-shoulder wrap dress with a bandeau self belt and wide straps. Accessories included a green patent satchel and plaid pumps.Look 31: a brown plaid broad-shouldered coat over a waffle knit top and ‘denim’ leather jeans; and a brown leather hobo with white stitching.Look 11: a zip-up cropped top with epaulets in light brown and white plaid with below-the-knee shorts in a contrast plaid. The look was accessorized by a large green bag with a plaid strap and cream-colored sneakers.Look 11: a brown plaid skirt with a high-low ruffled hem over cargo pants and a white textured shirt with a pocket in yellow and pink tie-dye. Oval tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black nylon tote bag with a key chain finished the look.Look 25: a red plaid cropped top under a dark red velvet corset with a mini skirt in a matching red plaid with a green plaid deep waistband. Accessories included a silver chain necklace with a heart pendant, long dark red socks with a white lace-up print and black and white sneakers.Look 2: a long-sleeved red plaid shirt with a slender-fit and matching below-the knee cargo pocket shorts. White woven leather mules completed the look.Look 22: a long coat with a blanket fringed hem in a patchwork of plaids. A mini skirt was created from two contrasting scarves. The look also included a sheer blue bra with matching gloves and strappy sandals.Look 17: a pink plaid one-button jacket over a matching dress with a high-low hem and black loafers.Look 83: a pale blue plaid shirt worn open over a dark blue plaid shirt and violet blue tie. A violet blue plaid shawl was worn as a skirt. Accessories included long pearl strand earrings, woven duffle bag and brown leather strappy sandals.