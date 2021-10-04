Stella McCartney collaborates with Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ for breast cancer awareness month

Stella McCartney is teaming up with Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ television series for its seventh annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign this October.

The campaign titled ‘Toilet, Teeth, Tits’, aims to encourage people of all ages to conduct regular breast self-examinations during their morning routines and includes exclusive T-shirts. The Stella McCartney Cares Foundation will donate one Louise Listening post-mastectomy bra for every T-shirt sold.

Stella McCartney’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign normally features a limited-edition lingerie set, but for 2021, this has been replaced with ‘Toilet, Teeth, Tits’ T-shirts. The pale blue organic cotton T-shirts are made with sporty front and back logo details and heat-reactive dye that turns pink when touched to cheekily reminding women to examine their breasts.

Image: courtesy of Stella McCartney

Alongside the T-shirts is a two-minute comedic, informative sketch featuring Stella McCartney alongside ‘Sex Education’ cast members in character including Aimee Lou Wood, Chinenye Ezeudu, Sami Outalbali, Mimi Keene, Chaneil Kular and Simone Ashley, aiming to dispel breast cancer myths and raising awareness around the importance of self-examination amongst the next generation. The video is also being supported with a downloadable educational packet.

Image: courtesy of Stella McCartney

Commenting on the campaign, Stella McCartney said in a statement: “Breast cancer is a horrific disease that has brought so much pain to women and families around the world, including my own, and I am proud to partner with a global service like Netflix and the wonderful talent of Sex Education so that our Breast Cancer Awareness 2021 campaign can reach people everywhere. “We need levity more than ever and I have always believed in bringing humour to fashion. Now, we are using it as a tool to remind people of all ages to check their breasts, especially younger women who may not be aware they need to or skipped mammograms during lockdown.”