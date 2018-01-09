Stella McCartney launches men's swimwear

After launching menswear in 2016, Stella McCartney has taken the next step in her growing menswear business. Today, the designer has launched men's swimwear in partnership with ISA SpA.

The collection includes a comprehensive offering of boxers, briefs, polo’s, t-shirts, linen shirting, towels, rash guards, beach bags and a poncho. Staying true to Stella’s commitment to sustainability, the swimwear range includes the use of organic cotton and recycled nylon. It features a color palette of lavender, yellow, blush pink and bottle green.

The swim collection continues the experimentation, creating the boxer-inspired shape in three variations of short, medium length and long with a back pocket and mountaineering cord used as a drawstring. Each style is developed to be comfortable and practical with an effortless silhouette.

Stella McCartney expands men's business with swimwear

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to broaden the men’s collection. I wanted to explore an area of a man’s wardrobe that is important and is perhaps slightly under-designed at times. And I wanted to bring the personality of the man into swimwear, so the relationship of the man and the woman on the beach has consistency,” McCartney said in a statement.

The collection will be available at Stella McCartney stores and on her boutique online. It will also be stocked at retail partners including, Harrods, Matchesfashion.com and Mr Porter. Price points for the collection range from 185 dollars to 285 dollars.

McCartney chose an excellent time to launch men's swimwear, as the mens swimwear market is poised to grow to 19.3 billion dollars this year. As more brands cater to male consumers, they are responding adequately and purchasing more. It is a smart investment for any brand right now.

photos: courtesy of Stella McCartney