Ted Baker staff launch petition against 'forced hugging' culture

Ted Baker’s founder Ray Kelvin has found himself under fire after staff launched an online petition to stop a culture of “forced hugging” at the company. The petition, launched by the UK brand’s employees, accuses the 62-year-old of making staff “uncomfortable” with “forced hugs and kisses”.

Kelvin was also accused in the Organise petition of asking female staff to sit on his knee and of regularly using sexual innuendos. The unnamed uploader of the petition said on the Organise website: “The general feeling inside Ted Baker is that there's no official way to address the issue of harassment. That's why we're running this campaign.

“There are a lot of really positive things about working at Ted Baker but they’re often overshadowed by this underlying awkwardness about the ‘hugging’ and inappropriate comments.

Ted Baker staff launch petition against inappropriate behaviour by founder

“So many people have left the business due to harassment, whether that be verbal, physical or sexual. Pursuing the issue through the 'proper' channels i.e. Human Resources, is hopelessly ineffective. It's time to break the silence.”

Responding to the claims in a statement obtained by the Guardian, the brand said: “Ted Baker has always placed great importance on the company’s culture and owes everything to the commitment of our people. It is critically important to us that every member of our staff feels valued and respected at work.

“Ray greets many people he meets with a hug, be it a shareholder, investor, supplier, partner, customer or colleague. Hugs have become part of Ted Baker’s culture, but are absolutely not insisted upon.

“Having very recently been made aware of the petition, we are now in dialogue with Organise to understand the details and nature of the claims.”

The news comes just days before Ted Baker is set to release its third quarter figures on Thursday 6 December.

The petition on Organise currently has 2,459 as of Monday morning.