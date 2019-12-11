The 6 summer 2020 trends that you need to have in store

FashionUnited provides an overview of the key trends that will mark the next spring/summer 2020 season. These are the highlights for retailers looking for inspiration or to optimize their sales. Decoding the summer trends!

Chloé SS2020 (l), Caroll SS2020 (r)

Let's get some shorts!

The city bermuda is getting shorter. Still tailored and chic, worn with an oversized blazer or jacket and sitting mid-thigh or even shorter. On the catwalks, the city shorts appeared at Max Mara, Chloé and Saint Laurent.... They can be worn as part of a total look in a single color, these shorts also work well with a sleeveless jacket (Sportmax) or in a ‘mix and match’ version as shown by the French brand Caroll.

Max Mara SS2020(l), Ottodam SS2020 (r)

I dot!

The ‘Polka Dot’ trend was in full swing during the last fashion week season in the four fashion capitals. We spotted dots in all sizes which range from mini at Haider Ackerman to pretty large at Dries Van Noten. Mixing dots is definitely “on trend” this season and works wonders as a theme in a shop window. Stylish black-and-white or multi-colored dots, or for the more daring customer you could opt for dots mixed in with other prints.

Celine SS2020 (l), Stella McCartney SS2020 (m), Brandon Maxwell SS2020 (r)

Denim passion

As part of the mid-70s revival, brands and designers are reworking jeans in multiple ways. In the spring/summer 2020 collections at Celine, Chanel, Dior and APC, denim is a staple item. Faded, embroidered, frayed, bicolored at Givenchy and Stelly McCartney. With so many choices opt for careful curation and take care not to buy too much. For shops, it is best to select a few eye-catching staples that will tempt your customer, and accessorize.

Valentino SS2020 (l), Eres SS2020 (m), Dolce & Gabbana SS2020 (r)

It’s (not) easy being green

Never before has nature inspired fashion this much. From the lush jungle party print at Versace, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana to the 100 percent plain green silhouette at Valentino, Victoria Beckham or Michael Kors. Fir green, light, pastel, muted or fluorescent, green revitalizes the city streets, board room and even the beach. And according to Lidewij Edelkoort, green is here to stay.

Monoprix SS2020 (l), Dior SS2020 (r)

Romantic spirit

Like the Dior fashion show, whose sublime poetic scenography was admired by many, one of next summer's major trends will be romanticism. In a chic bohemian spirit, pure white, enriched with embroidery, lace, long dresses and other delicate pieces, dominated the catwalk. Lightness and transparency are also important here.

All images courtesey of the brands pictured. Top image: FRNCH SS2020

This article was previously published on FashionUnited France