The Fabricant names Sevdaliza face of new digital wearables collections

Digital fashion house The Fabricant has unveiled a new partnership with Iranian-Dutch musician Sevdaliza, who will become the face of a new collection of digital wearables.

Described by the brand as its ‘Icon’, Sevdaliza will be at the forefront of The Fabricant’s the XXories facewear range, which includes virtual earrings, facial piercings and nose changes, each of which can be worn via augmented reality (AR).

According to the brand, the pieces will elevate the visual benchmark for digital fashion AR wearables, with an aesthetic that seemingly appears to pierce the skin.

The collection comes as the debut of The Fabricant’s Wholeland digital fashion project , centred around “embracing your shadow so you can freely express your whole self”, a press release read.

Each item will act as a ‘key’ that unlocks access to future collections and activations as part of the initiative.

The musician will appear as part of the campaign in the form of a digital twin, created via motion capture and technology by Unreal Engine.

Speaking on the collection, Amber Slooten, co-founder and creative director of The Fabricant, said: "We’re thrilled to have Sevdaliza as the Icon for The Fabricant’s XXories collection.

“We’ve been inspired by her as an artist for a long time, and the uncompromising self expression she brings to everything she creates. It’s a spirit that’s in total alignment with our beliefs as a digital fashion house.

“Fearless exploration of identity beyond physical boundaries is what we enable in everyone who wears our pieces.”

The XXories digital wearables will be available to purchase through The Fabricant’s website from February 16.