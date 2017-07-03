The list of Gen Next Designers for LFW W/F 2017 is out

Every year, the Lakme Fashion Week launches a batch of Gen Next Designers and gives them a platform to showcse their talent. The LFW has now announced the 24th batch of Gen Next designers, who will display their creations at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017.

The names are: Akshat Bansal, Deepak Pathak, Sumiran Kabir Sharma, Shenali Sema N' Rinzin Lama, Saaksha Parekh and Kinnari Kamat . The winners were picked by the LFW Advisory Board.

LFW's Gen Next Designer Programme , is known for introducing some of the industry's most renowned designers including Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve, Masaba Gupta, Kallol Dutta and Aneeth Arora. Announcing their names, Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovations, Lakme said, LFW has always believed in promoting and encouraging designers who have the potential to be the future of fashion. Just like past seasons, this season will see a host of Gen Next designers showcasing their path breaking designs on the runway.

Talking about the Gen Next programme, Jaspreet Chandok, VP and Head-Fashion, IMG Reliance said, LFW Gen Next has become a leading platform for discovering design talent in the country. The five designers shortlisted this season have been handpicked keeping in mind their potential to go on and create designs that will stun the world in the near future, he added.