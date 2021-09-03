The six boot trends of AW21/22

Online fashion search platform Stylight has revealed the six boot trends of the Autumn/Winter 2021-2022 season, according to its 120 million yearly shoppers. With data analysed from January 1 to May 31 and compared to the same time last year, the platform has selected the key styles to look at - and buy into. FashionUnited deciphers the trends for the upcoming season.

A return to elegant footwear

Stylight has noticed a comeback to more refined, polished and elegant designs, chief among them the kitten heel boot. Whether it’s worn to the knee or as an ankle boot, the understated elegance associated with it is appealing to consumers that are looking to dress up again. The platform has seen a 280 percent increase in clicks on this particular style, with the slouchy suede one being particularly popular in searches. We’ve seen a suede and patent version at Jimmy Choo, a timeless black iteration at Isabel Marant as well as western-inspired and over-the-knee designs at Khaite.

Similarly, boots infused with disco vibes seem to be a hit this autumn. They come in shiny and metallic hues such as gold and silver and infuse some much-needed fun and good feelings after repetitive lockdowns. They can be worn at night, but we love them mixed and matched with neutrals during the day for a bold statement. Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior and Etro all embraced the trend this season. At Stylight, consumers’ interest in silver and gold boots has increased by 252 percent compared to last year.

Playful and daring styles appear

With a wish to return to more playful fashion pieces, consumers have shown a growing love for colourful boots - all styles included. We’ve seen endless bold hues and vibrant colours in the Resort and Spring/Summer 2022 collections, but the trend is starting bright and early. This autumn, footwear is the department of choice for colour with maximalist colour palettes spotted in the collections: pink at Burberry, yellow at Coach 1941 or turquoise at Ermanno Scervino. For this category of boots, Stylight has seen a 27 percent increase in clicks.

Second skin boots have a daring style and bold attitude customers are becoming more fond of. These stretchy, skin tight boots take the appearance of leggings and can be paired with shorts, mini dresses and skirts, so it’s a good option to easily transition them to the chilly days. They lengthen the leg and present a comfortable option to wear daily - the 50 percent year-on-year click increase in the search for this design at Stylight is testament to it.

‘Ugly’ shoes are here to stay

Finally, ‘ugly’ shoes aren’t going anywhere this season - they’re still highly successful among both collections and customers’ searches. The platform chunky boots have seen an increase in clicks by 394 percent on Stylight and knee-high lace-up boots searches went up 328 percent. The trend is closely linked to a return to the recent pop-punk fashion trends, as well as a growing Y2K inspiration. This footwear style appears to be an edgy and daring alternative to dad sneakers and combat boots are taking the lead with a modern, bold make-over. We’ve seen many platform styles at Dsquared2, a more pared-back style at Givenchy and a colourful iteration at Moschino.

Finally, Balenciaga’s ‘Puddle’ rubber boots have made ankle - and knee-high - rain boots cool again. Indeed, clicks for this style have increased by 128 percent compared to last year. For Spring/Summer 2021, Celine contributed to the trend with an array of rubber rain boots, and it’s now everywhere from Moncler to Roger Vivier - and ‘ugly’ styles are discreetly surrounded by more elevated versions, too.