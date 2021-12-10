The Standard gets a Christmas makeover from Harris Reed and Chet Lo

Emerging designers Harris Reed and Chet Lo have decorated The Standard hotel in London for Christmas.

The designers, both artists in residence at The Standard, were asked to create their own festive installation for the hotel based on the question: What does Christmas look like to you?

Image: The Standard, London; Harris Reed

On the ground floor, gender-fluid fashion designer Reed has designed a set of Gothic-meets-romantic trees for the hotel lobby, Library Lounge and the restaurant, Isla to create a midwinter’s night dream with a fluid forest.

While Fashion East designer Lo filled the ‘70s-inspired Double Standard bar and restaurant with his futuristic and colourful sculpture created with his signature knit, alongside abstract ornaments resting on tables and hanging from the ceiling.

Image: The Standard, London; Chet Lo

To celebrate Reed and Lo’s ‘Not So Standard’ Christmas, The Standard, London’s mixologist team have also created two special cocktails to accompany each artist in residence’s festive decorations.

Both cocktails aim to reflect each designers’ style in flavour, with Reed’s cocktail, available in the Library Lounge, incorporating Hennessy VS Cognac infused with Jasmine, bespoke biters, and Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne.

Image: The Standard, London

While Lo’s cocktail in the Double Standard features Tanqueray London Dry, lemon, butterfly pea tea, Blue Blue Curaçao, and Moet and Chandon Champagne.

Image: The Standard, London; Chet Lo

Image: The Standard, London; Harris Reed

Image: The Standard, London