This fashion week in pictures

Fashion moved outside the obvious cities this week with multiple highlights across the globe. For this fashion week in images we travel from Mumbai to Los Angeles to Munich, Luxor and York. These are the visuals that stuck, the best pictures representing this week in fashion.

Mermaid Dresses from Lido Revue © Kosta Potezica NEUMEISTER

Munich (Germany) Mermaid dresses from 1956 are part of an auction of more than 50 stage outfits worn by the famous Kessler twins during the 50s and 60s. Until October 30, 2022 the collection is sold online via the auction house Neumeister. The proceeds will go to those affected by the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley.

Models present creations by Italy's Stefano Ricci at the temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, October 9, 2022. Photo by Khaled Desouki / AFP

Luxor (Egypt) - Italian luxury menswear brand Stefano Ricci celebrated its 50th anniversary by holding a fashion show in Egypt's Temple of Hatshepsut on the west bank of the Nile river, off Egypt's southern city of Luxor, on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Khaled

Looks by Aseem Kapoor (l) and Somya Goyal (r) presented during Lakme Fashion Week, Oct. 2022. Courtesy: FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week

Mumbai (India) - After one edition in New Delhi in March, FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week returned to Mumbai from 12-16 October 2022. Pictured are looks by two designers featured during the INIFD Gennext Winners showcase: Aseem Kapoor (l) by design duo Aseem Kapoor and Pooja Haldar with a collection inspired by vintage tapestries. And Somya Goyal who experimented with vegan fabrics, recycled PVC, and repurposed clothing.

York Fashion Week - Independent Fashion Show - Oct. 2022. Photo: Olivia Brabbs Photography

York (UK) - A major festival of fashion took over the historic city of York this week, with a line-up of more than 20 events spanning five days from 6-10 October. York Fashion Week brought together over 150 creatives; designers; stylists and makeup artists; models; behind the scenes volunteers; as well as around 500 guests to celebrate all things fashion and champion emerging talent.

anOnlyChild at Los Angeles Fashion Week. Courtesy: LAFW

Maxwell Osborne of AnOnlyChild at the finale of his collection presentation LAFW, Oct. 22

Los Angeles (USA) - Maxwell Osborne, designer and founder of anOnlyChild kicked off Los Angeles Fashion Week, showcasing his runway show called “It’s Getting Late B-sides” at Lighthouse Art Space on October 6th.