Thom Browne bedding collection unveiled at Salone del Mobile

New York-based designer Thom Browne is bringing his iconic preppy aesthetic to the realm of home interiors via a collaboration with Italian heritage brand Frette.

The new partnership features a collection of luxurious bed and bath accessories, set to debut at Milan Design Week. Browne's classic sensibility, characterised by his signature four bars and sober palette of grey and white, shines throughout the range using fabrics such as white cotton sateen and cashmere.

Embracing the brand's concept of uniformity, Browne expressed his affinity for timeless elegance in an interview with the Financial Times: “I always like to do things that are part of my life, and I use Frette at home. I find true confidence in the idea of uniformity. The world today is so fast and everyone wants things to change, but I like the exact opposite.”

The collection includes duvet cover sets and sheets treated with the traditional Frette method, dating back to 1903, renowned for their softness and imparting a subtle sheen. The pieces are adorned with a personalised label and embroidered with Browne's iconic four lines in grey. There is also a cashmere bathrobe inspired by Browne’s iconic belted trench coat, complete with the brand's signature white grosgrain ribbon detailing in red and blue. Rounding out the collection are accessories such as a white gym towel and beach bag, both featuring the iconic four gray bars, crafted from soft cotton terry.

Frette CEO Filippo Arnaboldi told the Financial Times Browne’s design aesthetic integrated seamlessly with Frette’s craftmanship. At Milan Design Week, Mr Browne will unveil a surrealistic installation titled "Time to Sleep" at the Palazzina Appiani, where models perform amidst six neatly dressed beds.