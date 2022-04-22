Timberland unveils first full circular shoe and expands take-back programme

Timberland has unveiled the Timberloop Trekker City Hiker, the brand's first footwear designed for full circularity, alongside the news that it is expanding its product take-back programme, which launched in the US earlier this year to include markets in Europe.

New for spring/summer 2022, the Timberloop Trekker City Hiker has been designed with a unique sole construction that means the outsole can be easily removed and disassembled for recycling at the Timberloop take-back facility. In addition, the shoe also has a removable inner bootie made of 100 percent recycled plastic ReBotl fabric, which is integrated into the shoe through the lacing system for easy disassembly and recycling.

Chris McGrath, vice president of global footwear design for Timberland, said in a statement: “We always have and always will create high quality, durable products that stand the test of time. Beyond that lens, we’ve added a focus on eco-innovation that’s a natural progression in how we approach product design.

“Timberland has been using recycled materials in footwear for years, but the design of the new Timberloop Trekker puts us on the path to true circularity, where nothing goes to waste.”

Image: Timberland

Timberland’s ‘Timberloop’ take-back programme expanded to markets in Europe

In celebration of Earth Day, Timberland has also expanded its Timberloop product take-back initiative to the UK, Germany, France and Italy, following the successful launch in the US, with additional European markets as well as APAC to follow.

Through the take-back programme, consumers can return their worn Timberland footwear, clothing or accessories to a Timberland store or through a convenient pre-paid, ship-from-home option. The returned products are either disassembled and recycled/upcycled into new products or repaired/refurbished for resale.

Image: Timberland

To support the resale component of the scheme, the Timberloop website has been launched in the US, offering consumers the chance to buy recycled and refurbished products. Prices for the refurbished resale product will range from 40 – 60 percent less than Timberland’s new in-store and e-commerce goods, which the brand states will provide “additional incentive and opportunity for consumers to shop”. The resale is currently only available in the US, with Timberland stating that other markets will be added.

Timberland launches resale website in the US

Susie Mulder, global brand president for Timberland, added: “We’ve worked hard to ensure that every touchpoint – from the product take-back boxes in our retail stores to the new Timberloop resale website – makes it easy for consumers to participate in the Timberloop programme.

“I’m excited to expand the program to select European markets today and look forward to even more consumers joining in our effort to ‘close the loop’ – reducing waste, keeping products in circulation for as long as possible, and supporting our vision for a greener future.”