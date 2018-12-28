Tommy Hilfiger and Safilo renew license agreement until 2025

Tommy Hilfiger renewed its license agreement with Safilo, a world leader in the distribution, design and manufacture of glasses. This extends the partnership between the American, PVH-owned brand and the Italian company through December 31, 2025.

Due to this global agreement, Safilo will continue to make exclusive designs, manufacturing and worldwide distribution of eyewear collections, including prescription lenses and sunglasses, for the Tommy Hilfiger brand. "The renewal of the license agreement between Tommy Hilfiger and Safilo celebrates our shared commitment to maintaining the quality and innovation that is at the heart of our business commitment," noted Daniel Grieder, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger. He added that, "Safilo will continue to build on the momentum we are experiencing our brand, bringing the new eyewear collections to consumers around the world."

For the Italian group, this renewal "is a tribute to the success of a partnership that dates back to 2010 and is currently experiencing an impressive performance, especially in European markets, as well as in the United States and Brazil," said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group. "The Tommy Hilfiger eyewear collections continue to be exceptionally well received".

An agreement over for Safilo.

With the signing of this agreement, the Italian company ensures it will continue working with one of their signatures stars.

Just a few weeks ago, FashionUnited reported a new agreement between Safilo and fellow Italian label, Missoni. The fashion brand became part of the broad portfolio of brands that works with Safilo, along with Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi, Dior, Boss, Elie Saab, Givenchy or Havaianas.

Photo Credits: Tommy Hilfiger