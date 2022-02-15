Tommy Hilfiger reveals finalists for New Legacy Challenge

In partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR), PVH’s Tommy Hilfiger has revealed the three finalists selected for its New Legacy Challenge, a competition aimed at promoting upcoming Black designers.

Launched in September 2021, the initiative, developed through the retailer’s People’s Place programme, asked applicants to share their interpretation of Tommy Hilfiger’s DNA - “contemporary prep”.

The programme was initially developed to provide career support and industry access for emerging BIPOC creatives, with the HFR partnership established to further that goal.

In a release, the SVP of product concepts and the People’s Place programme, Randy Cousin, added: “The New Legacy Challenge brought creative leaders from both organisations together to mentor some exceptional up-and-coming designers and support them in taking their ideas from concept to creation.”

Supporting emerging BIPOC designers

The winner of the challenge is set to receive a grant for 20,000 dollars and an opportunity to co-design a capsule collection alongside the Hilfiger design team.

Selected from the top 12 applicants, the three finalists have been asked to reimagine six iconic “prep” styles, finally presenting their collection to a panel of jury members in March. The winner will be announced at an event that will also include the premiere of a docu-series dedicated to the competition.

The finalists of the competition are Megan Smith, the founder of sustainable women’s brand Megan Renee, Johnathan Hayden, head of his namesake luxury brand, and Clarence Ruth, founder of denim label Cotte D’Armes.

Designers are also set to present in HFW’s Black History Month Summit on February 15, ahead of the final event, sharing their experience and journey during the challenge.