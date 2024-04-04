Tommy Hilfiger revives ‘International Games’ collection

American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger is relaunching its ‘International Games’ collection as it looks to reimagine its sporting and collegiate roots.

The ‘International Games’ capsule, originally launched in 1996 to celebrate the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, is being revived by the fashion brand under its Tommy Jeans banner as a collection of timeless athletic classics.

The 41-piece collection features men’s, women’s and gender-inclusive track-inspired styles, including colour-blocked shorts, warm-up jackets and running singlets in Tommy Hilifger’s signature red, white and blue colours with yellow, black and green from the union of continents in the sporting world.

Tommy Jeans ‘International Games’ collection Credits: Tommy Hilfiger shot by Juanita Richards

Highlights include a rugby shirt with stripes on the shoulders and arms, an archival varsity jacket in cord, a Chicago sailing jacket, and a basketball jersey emblazoned with ‘Tommy 85’ across the chest.

“The sporting calendar sets the cultural pulse for the year – and 2024’s shaping up to be amazing,” said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. “We’re building on our legacy of working with pioneers in sport and reimagining timeless American icons through an archival lens.”

To celebrate the collection, Hilfiger has assembled his own ‘Team Tommy,’ featuring stars from the world of sport, including All-Pro NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, college basketball guard Deja Kelly, all-Japan skateboarding association star Aori Nishimura and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team driver Mick Schumacher.

The Tommy Jeans ‘International Games’ collection is available in the brand's stores and website and at select wholesale partners.