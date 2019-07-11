Top 3 rising denim trends consumers are searching & shopping

Denim is a style staple that will never go out of fashion. On the contrary, consumer interest in denim is constantly on the rise, as brands offer new and innovative approaches to utilizing the material, from eco-friendly manufacturing to denim footwear.

Online shopping searches for denim have increased by 11 percent year over year, according to data compiled by fashion search engine Lyst, with the global jeans market projected to reach 60 billion dollars by the year 2023. Lyst reported that average, jeans are searched 13 times per second worldwide, ranking the category as the third most searched behind sneakers and dresses.

Lyst recently published a report based on over 60 million delated-related searches on its platform over the last 12 months, along with sales data across 5 million products from 12,000 designers and stores to determine the extent to which consumers are searching and shopping denim. While 7 out of 10 shoppers search for blue jeans, the report, "Denim: A Deep Data Dive," proves that the shopper's love for denim reaches beyond the classic jean. Consumers internationally are looking for hundreds of varying combinations of style, color, shape and fit.

Ahead, see three rising denim trends that have overtaken their predecessors as the most widely sought-after styles.

White denim

With 7 out of 10 denim searches looking for blue jeans, the classic wash is still in the highest demand. That being said, white denim is well on its way to catching up. Steadily on the rise, searches for white denim have increased by 42 percent since the beginning of March 2019. In fact, sales of white jeans almost surpassed sales of blue jeans for the first time during the last week of May 2019.

Relaxed fits

The era of the skinny jean is behind us. Trends such as the 'Mom Jean' have piqued the consumer's interest in looser, relaxed fits. Over 200 thousand shoppers searched for mom jeans each month over the last 12 months, leading to more interest in similar fits such as the boyfriend jean and distressed styles. The search term 'loose jeans' has grown by 135 percent, and is particularly trending among consumers from the state of California.

New denim styles

As designers respond to the consumer's steadily growing interest in denim and offer innovative approaches to styling the material, consumers tend to respond well. Ukraine-based denim label Ksenia Schnaider earned viral recognition at the start of this year when it launched a pair of asymmetrical jeans. The item was searched online 18,500 times in four weeks. Similarly, two-tone denim has been a popular trend since the beginning of 2019, with its searches having grown by 25 percent by the start of the year.

Image: Pexels