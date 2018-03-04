Tory Burch expands as a lifestyle brand with Nordstrom

Designer Tory Burch is planning to move into a deeper partnership with Nordstrom. The lifestyle brand will be launching two new collections at Nordstrom later this year.

Tory Burch has worked with the retailer since 2007. The designer just confirmed her home collection and performance activewear will for the first time at the Seattle-based retailer. Since their original partnership over a decade ago, it seems that Burch is choosing the expand in order to relate to customers more. “As the retail landscape changes, we’re exploring new ways of engaging with our customer, and we are excited to create an incredible experience at Nordstrom," Burch told WWD.

As the brand has been known as a lifestyle label, the two new additions are fitting for the company. The American brand has been known for its eclectic details and prints and its sensible style. Tory Burch has retailed ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, accessories and beauty. With activewear and home decor, it seems that Burch can fully develop as a lifestyle brand through a retail format with the department store.