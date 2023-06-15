Tracy Anderson collaborates with Bloch Dancewear

Fitness pioneer Tracy Anderson has unveiled a collaboration with dance footwear and apparel brand Bloch on a women’s activewear line that celebrates physical freedom in movement.

The eight-piece Tracy Anderson x Bloch collection takes inspiration from Anderson’s long-standing history of wearing Bloch during her upbringing as a professional dancer and features a custom line of unitards, leotards and two-piece sets designed to enhance performance and empower the body to express itself freely across all ranges of motion.

Utilising a shared love of dance, the collaboration combines Bloch’s construction and non-binding hems with Anderson’s understanding of physical expression to “enhance physical performance with premium comfort and timeless silhouettes”.

Commenting on the collection, Anderson, founder of the Tracy Anderson Method, said in a statement: “This collaboration with Bloch is a true full circle moment, because dance has always been at the heart of my Method.”

David Wilkenfeld, chief executive of Bloch, added: “It has been such a wonderful opportunity to work with Tracy Anderson to interpret her unique understanding of body movement into functional and flattering garments.”

Tracy Anderson x Bloch collection is available from Tracyanderson.com, Tracy Anderson studios worldwide, blochworld.com and Bloch locations in New York and London. Prices range from 50 to 125 US dollars.

Credits: Image: Bloch; Tracy Anderson x Bloch collection