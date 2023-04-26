Trend alert: Clashing prints

This summer is all about mixing and matching graphics, giving silhouettes an original twist, both unexpected and elegant. Why choose between tie dye and leopard when they can be worn together?

The pandemic gave way to matching sets and co-ords, with tops and bottoms designed to complement each other in terms of colour, pattern, and style.

This eliminated the need to spend time and effort coordinating different pieces and ensuring a cohesive look. For nearly two years co-ords have dominated the fashion collections, embraced by global designers and fashion influencers, who incorporated them into their ranges and flooded our social media feeds. In addition to being a trend, they were - and remain - a practical and cost effective wardrobe option.

But like everything in fashion, the trend wheel keeps spinning, giving way to clashing prints this summer, which have become a trend in their own right. Clashing prints allow people to express their creativity and individuality more flamboyantly via their fashion choices. Mixing and matching different patterns, colours, and textures can create a bold and unique look, as seen at Roberto Cavalli, the master of Italian maximalist fashion.

In addition, the trend towards clashing prints is a departure from traditional fashion norms that emphasise matching sets and coordinating outfits. It is a way for people to break free from convention and create their own style.