Trendstop Men’s Milan Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the latest Men’s edition of Milan Fashion Week for Spring Summer 2022.

Embracing positivity and looking to the future underscored the Milan Men’s Fashion Week with collections that channeled a fresh, summer-ready sensibility. Colour was key in creating an air of optimism as designers broadened the menswear palette with zesty pastels, yet pieces never lost sight of the need for functionality, incorporating highly practical elements throughout their apparel and accessories offerings. Sustainability remained at the core of much of the brand messaging as houses promoted longevity, eco-material usage and support for conservation projects.

Fendi

New perspectives and a sense of optimism for the future underpinned the refreshingly pastel hued Fendi collection, with shades of lemon, soft lime and lilac popping against cooling neutral tones. The subtly retro apparel fused effortless comfort and practicality with luxury hand feels. Shearling intarsia tees and shorts came with roomy cargo pockets and tailoring featured pockets for phones and AirPods. Accessories were equally functional with Fendi’s iconic Baguette reworked as a compact cross-body and bags with tennis racket pockets for sports lovers.

Ermenegildo Zegna

The fresh spring feel of the seasonal palette continued at Ermenegildo Zegna, with lilac and sky-blue set against a backdrop of warm earth tones and forest greens. Duster jackets and loose pant silhouettes were luxurious, but longevity was key. Hems were finished with a rubberised coating to prevent fraying and the whole collection was designed to harmoniously mix and match to create a perfect capsule wardrobe. Eco-friendly fabrics came to the fore with recycled fibres, hemp and regenerated Trivero wool.

Prada

As with many of the Milan collections, Prada’s short shorts, romper suits and show of skin, spoke to re-exposing the body to the elements as an antidote to so much time spent indoors. Beach and sailing vibes were evident in the nautical colours and print motifs of octopi, anchors, and fish, imbuing the collection with optimism and hope for travel and outdoor experiences, and bucket hats were the height of practicality, featuring special slits to hold sunglasses and neck-protecting brims. Filmed on the Sardinian coast, the label’s video also highlighted a location where Prada is funding marine ecosystem reforestation projects, as well as providing a high summer backdrop for the holiday-themed collection.

