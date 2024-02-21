UDIT presents fashion show 'The Ethereal' at MBFW Madrid, a conversation with the students

The collaboration between Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum and the students of the University of Design, Innovation, and Technology of Madrid (UDIT), was a must-see event during the city’s fashion week, MBFWMadrid which wrapped up this past Sunday.

At the FW24 edition, the synergy between the museum and the university materialised in ‘The Ethereal’, a collection inspired by various works from the permanent collection of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum.

Twenty-four students from UDIT’s bachelor programme in fashion design presented their collections for the upcoming fall/winter 2024/2025 season. The show took place in the Crystal Gallery of the enchanting Cibeles Palace in Madrid’s Retiro park, a tourist hotspot

UDIT student fashion show. February 2024 edition. Credits: UDIT

The students’ collection reflects on the relentless pursuit of truth, the meticulous observation of nature, and the awareness of art as a means of connecting with the sacred, which were some of the obsessions of great artists of the past such as Titian, Dürer, or Ghirlandaio.

UDIT student fashion show. February 2024 edition. Credits: UDIT

"My own fashion brand is based on the concept of eternity, in terms of both design and feeling," Sofía Rodríguez told FashionUnited via email, one of the participating students. With aspirations of joining a Haute Couture or prêt-à-porter brand in the coming years, the custom tailoring of each dress was crucial for her, aiming for each model to create a personal connection with the garment, "so they could feel it belonged to them."

A FW24 look by Sofía Rodríguez. UDIT student fashion show. February 2024 edition. Credits: UDIT

On the other hand, Miguel Alonso tackled the concept of ‘The Eternal’ by questioning the structures of power and oppression in society through fashion and art. His proposal explored the influence of Catholic religion and the reign of terror using a balanced aesthetic between ecclesiastical and military elements.

"It was a process that required several design revisions to find the right mix that maintained thematic coherence without one part dominating over the other," Miguel explained.

A FW24 look by Miguel Alonso. UDIT student fashion show. February 2024 edition. Credits: UDIT

Miguel Alonso Look. UDIT student fashion show. February 2024 edition. Credits: UDIT

In contrast, another of his peers, María Moreno, was inspired by the search for truth from a Christian perspective to shape her creations. She used transparent fabrics "that symbolise truth," gathered pieces "that reflect the twisting of truth," and geometric shapes to materialise this concept.

One of the biggest challenges of the collection was the making of one of the pieces, the spiked vest, which required multiple structural adjustments to maintain its integrity.

A FW24 look by María Moreno. UDIT student fashion show. February 2024 edition. Credits: UDIT

Gonzalo Álvarez Lucas presented a proposal in which, starting from just three garments, a large number of combinations can be achieved thanks to the possibility of transforming each garment into different items, for example, a jacket into a skirt or trousers.

"This is a collection that uses resources very efficiently, as a single garment has multiple configurations besides being reversible," he explains to FashionUnited. "Both the raw materials and the dyeing come from plant sources, hence the impact of this design has been analysed from start to finish in its production cycle."

Young designers understand that sustainability is the future of fashion

UDIT fashion design students 2023/2024, group photo. UDIT student fashion show. February 2024 Edition. Credits: UDIT

Sustainability is a concern shared by many students. From the use of certified fabrics to the adoption of design techniques to minimise waste, the future promises of Spanish fashion demonstrate their commitment to a more ethical and environmentally conscious fashion.

Sofía Rodríguez argues that "sustainability is the present and the future of the fashion industry," explaining that "each and every one" of the fabrics used in her collection are certified.

On the other hand, although sustainability was not the main focus of Miguel Alonso's project, it is part of his modus operandi naturally. "The patterning and prototypes are fully developed in 3D to avoid unnecessary resource use, allowing for direct fabrication of the desired result without needing to spend materials on toiles," he told FashionUnited.

"Furthermore, I opted for the use of natural dyes on certain garments and designed the pieces in a modular fashion, meaning that from one garment, several can emerge, thus reducing fabric waste and maximising the versatility of each design."

After graduating, his plan is to focus on digital fashion and new technologies within the industry. "I'm excited to delve into 3D design, augmented reality, and other innovations that are reshaping the fashion landscape," he told FashionUnited.

Digital fashion and new technologies will revolutionise the sector

These four talented designers are just a sample of the brilliant creativity displayed by the 24 students who participated in the show. Each one brought their unique and bold vision to the "The Eternal" collection, skillfully exploring the boundaries of fashion and art.

UDIT student fashion show. February 2024 Edition. Credits: UDIT

UDIT student fashion show. February 2024 Edition. Credits: UDIT

UDIT student fashion show. February 2024 Edition. Credits: UDIT

UDIT student fashion show. February 2024 Edition. Credits: UDIT

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES. Translation and edit from Spanish into English by Veerle Versteeg.