Ugg releases carbon neutral impact collection

UGG has unveiled its second carbon-neutral impact collection for Spring/Summer 2022, in its sustainability commitment to use better materials.

The California-based company also debuted sheepskin sourced from farms that practice regenerative agriculture for the AW22 seasons.

Three styles are crafted from low-impact materials with offsets purchased for the small number of emissions they create – making the materials carbon neutral, the company said in a statement. These are crafted from a looped blend of responsible wool standard-certified wool and Tencel Lyocell sourced from responsibly-harvested trees. Its outsoles are made with renewable sugarcane.

UGG stated the company is “on a journey toward a more regenerative future, and materials are a key area where it can reduce impact.” The brand is working to integrate innovative, sustainable materials throughout its product line, using capsule collections like its Icon-Impact Collection to highlight these changes, and seeking better alternatives for conventionally used materials.