Update: fur not included in Chanel’s ban of exotic skins

Unlike previously reported , French luxury house Chanel is not banning fur from its future apparel collections. Earlier this week, fashion publication Women’s Wear Daily quoted Chanel’s President, Bruno Pavlovsky, as saying that both exotic skins and fur would be ditched. Animal rights organization PETA immediately celebrated the news on an email sent to journalists around the globe.

However, in a new interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, Pavlovsky stated the company will continue to use “very little” fur after all -- only exotic skins such as crocodile, snake, lizard and stingray are to be abandoned. FashionUnited has contacted Chanel for comment, but no response has been received as of yet.