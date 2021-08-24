Valentino stores hit by robbers

Valentino’s stores appear to be a prime target for luxury robbers. Last Friday, the company’s boutique in SoHo was subject to an armed robbery where three men entered and stole almost 20,000 dollars in Valentino Garavani Roman Stud handbags. They were later apprehended by police. The stolen merchandise was also recovered.

In Paris at the Valentino Saint Honoré Boutique located at 273 Rue Saint Honoré in Paris, they were also subject to a robbery. Thieves stole numerous Valentino Garavani Roman Stud handbags and the Rockstud Alcove handbag, with merchandise totaling 100,000 euros. The authorities are still investigating potential suspects.

Valentino has enhanced security procedures at both stores. Valentino wasn’t immediately available for comment regarding the incidents.