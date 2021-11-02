Vans and Napapijri join forces for limited-edition collection

Action sports footwear and apparel brand Vans is teaming up with outdoor fashion brand Napapijri on a limited-edition head-to-toe capsule collection that “marries form and functionality, designed with style and purpose”.

The footwear and apparel collection features unisex pieces that have been “reimagined with purpose” and brought to life using unique colour combinations and durable materials to embody the spirit of adventure.

The capsule is inspired by both brands heritage and a lifetime spent outdoors to bridge the gap between nature and the cities. It includes Vans MTE footwear styles reimagined like the UltraRange Exo Hi MTE-2, the SK8-Hi MTE-2 in two colourways (Forest Fog and Blue), the Old Skool MTE-1 and the fashion-forward Coast CC.

Image: courtesy of Vans x Napapijri

In addition, there is a range of functional outerwear and accessories, such as the Vans x Napapijri Anorak Jacket, constructed with recycled nylon, a polar fleece lining and tonal embossed checkerboard details, designed to blur the lines between fashion and functionality. The jacket is available in two colourways – forest grey/black for men and an all-black version for women.

Completing the head-to-toe collection is a sherpa bucket hat, a statement beanie and a functional backpack.

The Vans x Napapijri collection will be available from November 5 at Vans retail locations and Vans.eu.

Image: courtesy of Vans x Napapijri

Image: courtesy of Vans x Napapijri

Image: courtesy of Vans x Napapijri