Vans becomes latest brand to boycott Facebook

Vans is the latest in a growing list of fashion brands to boycott Facebook over concerns it is not doing enough to censor hate speech across its platforms.

The VF Corporation-owned brand said it has pulled its ad investment from Facebook and Instagram - which is also owned by Facebook - for the month of July as part of a #StopHateForProfit Campaign.

The footwear and apparel brand said it will divert its advertising investment to support Black communities through empowerment and education programmes, and will "expand its support of racial equality and access initiatives". It will also divert the cost of retail store window displays in the US and Canada in July to “uplift and empower the Black community”.

“We remain committed to our responsibility to do more in the fight against racial inequality,” Nick Street, vice president of global integrated marketing at Vans, said in a statement. “Our decision to join the #StopHateForProfit campaign demonstrates just one of the ways we are working diligently, thoughtfully and continuously to becoming anti-racist in everything we do.”

The brand joins a growing list of fashion brands to pull advertisements from Facebook, including Patagonia, Levi’s and REI.