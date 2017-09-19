Versace announces Central Saint Martins scholarship

Donatella Versace has launched the Gianni Versace Scholarship, which will provide a “comprehensive financial support package” for a student started the MA Fashion Course at Central Saint Martins this autumn.

This year marks 20 years since the legendary Gianni Versace was murdered in Miami, and the scholarship acts as a tribute to the designer as well as to help nurture the next generation of fashion talent.

"Central St Martins educates and trains some of the best talents in the world of fashion," said Versace. "Many of their alumni have come to work with me over the years.”

Versace added: “I have always been a great advocate of supporting and listening to young talent and it is with great pleasure that we are funding a yearly scholarship at the college as a tribute to my brother Gianni. He was a visionary designer and in his memory we wanted to nurture the creators of tomorrow.”

This isn’t the first time Versace has supported Central Saint Martins, in 2010, Versace became a founding member of the CSM 20:20 Fashion Fund, an education and support programme for students.

The announcement was made as the Italian fashion house showcased its Versus Versace line during London Fashion Week within the Central Saint Martins building.