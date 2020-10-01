Versace embraces inclusivity with first runway casting using plus-size models

Versace made history during Milan Fashion Week when it showed three plus-size models walk the runway for its SS21 collection.

The Italian fashion house, which is owned by Capri Holdings, showed an under-the-sea theme, resurrecting motifs from founder Gianni Versace’s 1992 collection, Trésor de la Mer, the imagined ruins of Atlantis.

The livestreamed show, which was closed to the public and attended only by staff, looked towards an optimistic, post-pandemic time of inclusivity, “mutual support and acceptance of this is difference from us,” Donatella Versace told Vogue.

According to Dazed Digital, the number of plus-size castings has dropped nearly 50 percent, from from 86 models for SS20 to just 46 for AW20 across the four major fashion cities. It remains an underrepresented category at key fashion events, specifically in the luxury fashion sector which been slow to embrace plus-size models and larger size clothing. In the U.S. plus-size fashion was a 21 billion dollar industry in 2018.

Photo Look 35, SS21 Versace, courtesy