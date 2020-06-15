Versace launches Pride collection

Luxury Italian fashion house Versace has launched a limit-edition Pride 2020 capsule collection to celebrate Pride Month and support the LGBTQ+ community.

The capsule line features swimwear and activewear, such as tank tops, crop tops and one-pieces, as well as a line-up of vibrant underwear, and accessories including hats, pool sliders, and a bracelet.

Versace has partnered with two charities who will benefit from the collection, both chosen for their “tireless” work to create a more inclusive and equal world.

In the US, to mark one year since Donatella Versace was named a Stonewall ambassador, a portion of sales from the collection will go to Pride Live. Versace partnered with Pride Live last year and the money raised has supported fundraising activities for those most affected by Covid-19.

Funds from this year’s collection will aid the charity’s follow-up work with its current beneficiaries - Trans LifeLine, Trans Latin@ Coalition, Brave Space Alliance, and The Ally Coalition, and will help to modernise the organisation’s donation platform in order to better receive financial support.

In Europe, donations will be made to Arcigay, a charity founded in Italy in 1985, which works to fight against violence, discrimination and violations of the human and civil rights of LGBTQ+ people through lobbying, advocacy, campaigning and supporting programs and projects.

The 14-piece collection ranges from 60 pounds for the jockstrap, briefs and trunks to 380 pounds for the Pride swimsuits.

Images: courtesy of Versace