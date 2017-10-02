Vestiaire Collective debuts first-ever fashion ad

Vestiaire Collection, the leading marketplace for pre-owned luxury apparel and accessories in Europe, has launched its first fashion advertising campaign as it looks to reinforce its global expansion plans, and change the concept of buying second-hand.

Following the e-commerce site’s recent launched in Asia Pacific markets, the pre-owned marketplace is looking to change the image of buying second-hand with its debut fashion campaign featuring international model of the moment, Lexi Boling, Parisian 'It' boy, Paul Hameline, along with Japanese cover star and global new face, Manami Kinoshita.

Sébastien Fabre, co-founder and chief executive of Vestiaire Collective said: "I'm proud to reveal Vestiaire Collective's first fashion campaign marking a key moment in the company's rapid international growth. Developed by a top-tier creative team widely respected throughout the fashion industry, the concept and the influential cast perfectly embodies our diverse global network.

“It is our incredible community of over 6 million members worldwide, sharing a passion for desirable fashion, who are the driving force behind Vestiaire Collective's continued success, so it felt apt that that they should be the focus of our first campaign."

The campaign includes TV spots, digital video and still photography and is running across 11 of Vestiaire Collective's key markets, including the UK, France, US, Italy, Germany, Spain, Scandinavia, Hong Kong, and Australia.

Vestiaire Collective looking to change image of pre-owned luxury with new fashion campaign

Led by creative strategist Kerry Haynes, the campaign stills and video were shot in New York by creative director Graham Rounthwaite of i-D magazine and The Face; fashion director Alastair McKimm, also of i-D and creative consultant to Saint Laurent, and photographer and film director Daniel Jackson.

The fashion ad aims to showcase that Vestiaire Collective is the go-to site to sell and buy authentic pieces of pre-owned luxury fashion, ranging from recent designer collections to rare vintage pieces, while also showing that second-hand doesn’t mean not fashionable

Haynes, explains: "It is important that our creative for this debut Vestiaire Collective campaign reflects the modern proposition that they offer in pre-owned luxury. Their global reach has built a diverse community that includes many industry heavy hitters. The more we considered it, the more we identified that Vestiaire's authoritative curation and fashion expertise is revealed through community sharing (or selling) and acquisition of not just vintage, but also new season pieces whether they be limited edition, sold out from the catwalk, or just plain hard to get.

“Luxury re-sale is culturally relevant from an archival, and environmental standpoint; thus, the emphasis became about creating an identity that sits within luxury fashion, but also accessible to many. A world renowned creative team with expertise in artistry, identity and nuance - orchestrate a visually and emotionally engaging series of imagery featuring a cast of young, diverse, in-demand faces that represent the modern proposition that firmly places Vestiaire Collective in a league of its own."

The release of the campaign follows an investment of 65 million dollars earlier this year to fuel global growth, especially in the US and Asia Pacific markets. To accommodate the growth, Vestiaire Collective plans to open a new 8,600 square foot logistics hub in Tourcoing, in northern France, to meet fulfilment, quality control, and authentication demands. The new strategic centre will function alongside the existing logistics centres in Paris and New York, allowing Vestiaire Collective to control, authenticate, and ship 10,000 products worldwide each day.

Vestiaire Collective to open debut store in Paris this October

The e-commerce brand is also set to open its first boutique in the heart of Paris later this month. The pop-up on Rue Saint-Roch near the Palais-Royal will be open for four months from October 19 and will feature a café and florist Racine Paris, as it aims to introduce its curated selection of luxury pre-owned products to Parisians and tourists.

Launched in Paris in October 2009, Vestiairecollective.com has more than 6 million members across 48 countries worldwide with offices in Paris, London, New York, Milan, Berlin and Hong Kong. 30,000 new items are submitted every week, with all being 100 percent expertly checked for quality and authenticity by the retailer before going on sale.

Image: courtesy of Vestiaire Collective