Victoria’s Secret unveils designer collaboration with Joseph Altuzarra

Lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret has unveiled its debut collaboration with womenswear designer Joseph Altuzarra, the retailer’s first-ever designer in residence.

The Atelier Victoria's Secret x Altuzarra spring 2025 collaboration aims to champion Altuzarra's craftsmanship with Victoria's Secret's legacy to offer a collection that “embodies strength, sophistication, and effortless allure”.

The 11-piece ready-to-wear collection will offer “cornerstone pieces,” including a blazer, a shirt, trousers, and a slip dress, drawing inspiration from “the intimate language of lingerie”.

This includes blending delicate details with sharp, tailored silhouettes, such as a satin coat featuring crystal-encrusted bra straps sewn into the lining, allowing it to be worn off the shoulders, alongside a knitted three-piece set adorned with hook-and-eye closures that can be unfastened for a deliberately undone look.

Other highlights include a slip dress, designed as a deconstructed ode to 1930s lingerie, featuring a bias-cut silhouette adorned with rows of tiny fabric buttons and delicate lingerie straps.

Imaan Hammam for VS Atelier x Altuzarra Credits: Victoria's Secret by Lachlan Bailey

Commenting on the collaboration, Altuzarra said in a statement: "I am thrilled to unveil the first capsule collection for Atelier Victoria's Secret x Altuzarra. With this partnership, I wanted to bring my design perspective to a brand known for celebrating femininity and sensuality.

“The collection reflects the craftsmanship and attention to detail at the heart of my work. I focused on pieces that felt effortless and sensual, and imbued them with subtle elements of discovery ––classic wardrobe styles, but always with a twist."

Joseph Altuzarra named Victoria’s Secret first-ever designer in residence

The collection launch coincides with Victoria's Secret's all-new ‘Very Sexy’ collection featuring the brand's sexiest demi-bra yet, the ‘Very Sexy Lightly Lined Demi Bra,’ alongside sleek slips, corsets, and skirts, which have been designed to complement the ready-to-wear foundational wardrobe of Atelier Victoria's Secret x Altuzarra.

Paula Soares for VS Atelier x Altuzarra Credits: Victoria's Secret by Lachlan Bailey

Victoria's Secret's spokesperson added: "We're so excited to introduce the Atelier Victoria's Secret x Altuzarra collection styled with a brand new Very Sexy collection.

“Merging Victoria's Secret's expertise in intimates with Altuzarra's renowned creation of ready-to-wear styles allows us to offer a complete outfitting experience to our customers that embodies timeless glamour and sophistication like never before."

The Atelier Victoria's Secret x Altuzarra collection will drop online from February 20 and in select retail locations globally. Prices range from 95 to 500 US dollars and pieces will be available in sizes XS to XL.

The debut spring collection will be followed up with “seasonal” collections throughout the year, said Victoria's Secret.

To celebrate the collaboration, Victoria's Secret tapped photographer Lachlan Bailey and fashion director and stylist Emmanuelle Alt for the campaign, starring top models, including Blésnya Minher, Devyn Garcia, Imaan Hammam, and Paula Soares.