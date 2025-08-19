Vuori makes a play for a slice of the tennis market with Jack Draper

California-based performance and lifestyle brand Vuori is looking to expand its reach and take a slice of the tennis market by announcing a multi-year deal with British tennis star Jack Draper ahead of the US Open in New York.

In a statement, Vuori said the move would expand its athlete roster, which also includes American football tight end Colston Loveland and freestyle skier Thibault Magnin, as well as mark its “accelerated push into tennis,” as it looks to expand its global reach and influence across sport, style and wellness.

Jack Draper named brand ambassador for Vuori Credits: Vuori shot by Theo Wenner

Joe Kudla, founder and chief executive of Vuori, said: “Jack represents the next generation of tennis - bold, driven, and authentic. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Vuori family.”

Draper, the top-ranked British tennis player, who is currently world number five, will serve as a global brand ambassador and wear Vuori at this year’s US Open Tennis Championships. He will also develop a “signature line” with Vuori to be launched at a later date. The move will see the star stepping away from wearing Nike, which he wore during Wimbledon this summer.

Commenting on the partnership, Draper added: "For me, style is about how you carry yourself, what you wear, and owning who you are without hesitation. As I've grown up, I've really embraced style as a form of self-expression, and whether it's shaving my head or trying something bold, I just go for it.

“That's why collaborating with Vuori is so exciting. It's a chance to create something innovative, performance-driven, and authentic, with no compromises."

For Vuori, expanding into tennis is a natural progression for the performance lifestyle brand founded in 2015 by Kudla in a humble garage office just two blocks from the ocean in the beachside town of Encinitas, California. The brand has a fabric-first approach towards creating premium performance apparel and elevated everyday styles, and in recent years has added womenswear, gymwear and lifestyle clothing.

Its signature menswear products, including the sleeveless viewpoint muscle tank, crafted in a breathable four-way stretch performance mesh designed to allow free movement, and its Kore shorts with a classic athletic fit, falling just above the knee, have been used for playing tennis by amateur players around the world, and now with Draper wearing them in his debut campaign for the brand it adds authenticity to Vuori’s global ambitions. The brand has also been adding tennis-specific clothing for women, including skirts and dresses.

Choosing Draper to front its expansion into tennis is a clever choice for Vuori. The British star is extremely marketable; he has a modelling contract with the prestigious IMG models, was named as an ambassador for luxury heritage fashion house Burberry earlier this year, and has been featured in fashion magazines, including Vogue and Esquire.

He is also at the forefront of a new crop of tennis stars alongside Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and joins other players such as Taylor Fritz, who also left Nike for a deal with German fashion brand Boss, and Frances Tiafoe, who left Nike and signed with Lululemon.

The news also follows a year of international expansion for the US brand. Currently, Vuori is available in more than 18 countries worldwide, and will surpass its 100-store milestone globally by the close of 2025, including locations in the US and the UK. By 2026, the brand will have a total of 15 stores outside the US as it continues to push forward with an international mindset.

In July, Vuori said it was adding new brick-and-mortar stores across Asia, with its first locations in Seoul, South Korea, in September through a franchise partner, followed by another debut location in Beijing, China, this October, alongside an expansion of its digital footprint with a rollout of its e-commerce platform across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, and Japan.

The activewear brand also announced a partnership with the Gerber-Crawford family in May 2025, which tapped supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, alongside their model children Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber as ambassadors, as well as contributing to shaping Vuori as creative, strategic and financial partners.