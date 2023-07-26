Walking, running, lying around: SS24 Mens’ footwear trends address every need

Footwear trends for the men’s SS24 season hopped between the practical and impractical, as shoes took on the form of futuristic designs or offered up an elevation of the classics. FashionUnited has highlighted six of the most prominent footwear trends for this season that take men from the rodeo ring all the way to the rocky mountains.

Take a rain check

SS24 men's footwear trends. (From left) Rains, Junya Watanabe and Louis Vuitton. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Designers favouring the Wellington boot as their footwear of choice is hopefully not foretelling what weather is to come for next summer. However, what can be appreciated is their fresh take on the rainy day shoe. Brands like Rains provided a modernist alternative on the boot in the form of an over-the-knee silhouette complete with features that would ensure the wearer stayed dry. Meanwhile, Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton iteration updated the classic shape through the use of a graphic print that closely resembled Minecraft blocks.

Back to the future

SS24 men's footwear trends. (From left) Namesake, Songzio and Wales Bonner. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Marty McFly would have had a field day with the selection of sneakers that were donned on the SS24 runways. From futuristic fastenings to cutting-edge materials, the staple sports shoe was injected with avant-garde touches at every turn. Designers that did dare to explore the boundaries of such footwear often used the form of the shoe as a starting point, pushing the limits of the standard silhouette to create fascinating shapes that gave a glimpse into the future. Songzio, for example, exhibited its latest collaboration with Reebok on the runway, which saw the use of heavily sculptured looks and voluminous leather define the collection. Reebok also partnered with Botter on the brand’s own conceptual footwear, marking the return of the 3D-printed Murex sneaker.

SS24 men's footwear trends. (From left) 44 Label Group, Wooyoungmi and Botter. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

‘Loud luxury’ loafers

SS24 men's footwear trends. (From left) Dior, Charles Loverboy Jeffrey and LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

In a stark contrast to the ‘quiet luxury’ trend that has dictated women’s fashion for the past few seasons, men’s footwear appeared to be more boisterous. Even traditional shoe styles like the loafer got an upgrade, contributing to what can only be described as ‘loud luxury’. Whether it be bold choices of colour or a distinct material, there was certainly no shortage of fascinating slip ons. Charles Loverboy Jeffery’s loafers mirrored that of a snappy reptile, complete with metallic teeth sticking out the the toes of the shoe. Dior, on the other hand, exhibited shoes Robert Cavalli would be proud of. The leopard print material encapsulated the classic shoe, tying it together with an eye-catching logo design.

Yee-haw

SS24 men's footwear trends. (From left) Jordanluca, Bed j.w. Ford and EgonLab. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Cowboys do seem to be a distinct trend that we can likely expect to see in the SS24. In both swimwear (see Miami Swim Week ) and on the streets (see attendees of Pitti Uomo and fashion weeks ), the rodeo look had already been leading the way through stereotypical accessories, such as hats and belt buckles. However, this fascination for the Wild West also extended into the footwear for the coming season, instead apparent in looks that offered a fine-tuned take on the style. The embroidery that is typically imperative to the traditional cowboy boot appeared more minimal and modernised, subtly decorating sleek ankle boots, many with a slight heel.

Let’s take this outside

SS24 men's footwear trends. (From left) Dries van Noten, Givenchy and Loewe. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

If you are one of many who have always dreamed of pyjamas being accepted as daily wardrobe pieces, then this next trend is for you. The casualisation of fashion was taken to the next level by many designers who looked to the slipper as a base for their footwear lines. Grandad-esque shapes were particularly popular, but were elevated from the care home aesthetic through the use of lavish materials, like fur and velvet.

These boots are not made for walking

SS24 men's footwear trends. (From left) Kolor, Comme des Garcons and Andersson Bell. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Walking boots were another footwear staple that were taken to new heights among SS24 collections. Many brands strayed from the style’s practicality in favour of more fashion-forward elements, while others opted to combine the look with details that are commonly linked to sneakers. One element that did remain fairly consistent, however, was the use of hook and loop fasteners, sometimes the only thing that kept the shoes remotely linked to their source material.