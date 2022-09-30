Wandler steps into ready-to-wear with SS23 collection

Luxury brand Wandler has taken its first steps into ready-to-wear with its new SS23 collection designed for the “modern woman”.

In a release, the brand said its creative director Elza Wandler drew inspiration from Botticelli’s ‘Birth of Venus’ for the head-to-toe looks, with each design meant to be a reflection of the founder and her aspirations.

The Dutch designer’s direction focused on daywear pieces that could transition into night, with an emphasis on both sleek and sculptural shapes.

The colourful collection, which boasts over 100 pieces, includes a range of statement details, such as collars with zips through them and bejewelled buttons, all added to make the looks flattering on a woman’s body.

According to the brand, the RTW line is meant as a continuation of Wandler’s signature design values, in terms of colour play and material combinations.

Items consist of a range of Italian materials, including silk organza, silk blends, lambskin leather and pure cotton.

Speaking on the new collection, Wandler said: “Everywhere. My designs are not based on unrealistic perceptions of how a woman should dress.

“I want to design pieces which a woman feels comfortable and confident in - day and night.”

The collection will be available from March 2023 onwards.

Image: Wandler RTW SS23

Image: Wandler RTW SS23

Image: Wandler RTW SS23