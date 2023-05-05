Who are the judges of the International Woolmark Prize 2023?

Woolmark has announced the judges for the award, which recognises designers who are able to showcase the beauty and versatility of Australian merino wool.

The judges for the Woolmark 2023 International Award include Alessandro Sartori, creative director at Zegna, Carine Roitfeld, founder of CR Studio, CR Fashion Book and Carine Roitfeld Parfums, Caroline de Maigret, model, music producer and author, Elizabeth von der Goltz, CEO at Browns and director of fashion and merchandising at Farfetch, and Francesco Risso, creative director at Marni.

In addition, John Roberts, managing director at The Woolmark Company, Pieter Mulier, creative director at Alaïa, designer Salehe Bembury, Shaway Yeh, founder of yehyehyeh and International creative director at Meta Media Holdings Limited, Sinéad Burke, educator, activist and founder of Tilting the Lens, Tim Blanks, editor-in-chief at Business of Fashion, and artist, photographer and filmmaker Tyler Mitchell, are also members of the 2023 jury.

The Woolmark International Prize has always been a trailblazer in fashion, discovering young talent and encouraging creativity and ingenuity," designer and judge Pieter Mulier said in the release. At a time when new generations are challenging the industry, it is also an essential process to develop and champion endless innovations to find plural answers. I am delighted to be part of this unique experience that, year after year, embodies the future of fashion.

"We are at a critical moment in humanity where it is our responsibility to regenerate natural resources and support human creativity; that is the purpose of this award," added Shaway Yeh.

"Being a judge for the Woolmark Prize is an honour, as each designer comes from a place of extreme passion and, more importantly, holds a point of view. It is this individual perspective that allows for exploration and evolution," added designer Salehe Bembury.

The eight 2023 finalists (and awards) announced back in november 2022 are A.Roege Hove from Denmark, Bluemarble from France, Lagos Space Programme from Nigeria, Marco Rambaldi from Italy, MAXXIJ from South Korea, Paolina Russo from UK, Rhude from the US, and Robyn Lynch from Ireland.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translating and editing from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.