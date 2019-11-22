Women's Accessories on the Catwalks Spring Summer 2020

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential styles informing women's accessories direction for Spring Summer 2020.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three of the key accessory product themes that will be inspiring the market into SS20 and beyond. Meeting the lifestyle needs and challenges of the consumer are key for the season's accessories designs. A fashion-meets-function approach yields practical sizing solutions, new tech carriers and problem-solving constructions. Our curated catwalk reports and dedicated accessory trend galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three women's accessories stories emerging for Spring Summer 2020. Plays with scale are rooted in practicality as The Midi Handbag and The Airpod Holder decode everyday user demands. Heat Seal Effects incorporates the latest in construction and finishing methods, giving accessories and ultra-modern elevation.

The Midi Handbag

Experiments with scale see classic handbag styling reworked for spring with smaller, neater and more compact proportions. Offering improved functionality vs. the popular mini versions, midi sized designs are set to become the everyday essential for the season ahead.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Hermes, Giorgio Armani, Fendi, all Spring Summer 2020.

Heat Seal Effects

Heat sealing offer a highly contemporary construction or surface treatment option for bags. Forming the basis of structured shell bodies or providing an elevation on quilting and padding techniques, heat sealing can be used to create raised effects from contoured ribbing to updated monogram finishes.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Fendi, Gabriela Hearst, Lemaire, all Spring Summer 2020.

The Airpod Holder

The advent of any new personal tech requires an accessory to transport it in or protect it from damage. Tiny structured cases and micro purses designed to carry airpod-sized products feature fashionable yet functional wrist straps or belt loop chains for easy portability.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Tods, Ann Demeulemeester, Aigner, all Spring Summer 2020.

