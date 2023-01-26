Womenswear Buyers Guide FW23: Not-to-miss key Items
The FW23 ready-to-wear season is about to kick off. New York starts February 10, followed by London, Milan and Paris, through March 7. What will the major trends be? We already gathered some major clues from the ongoing pre-fall 23 season and last year’s FW22 collections. Once again, denim in a wide variety of styles and shades will be important. The use of tweed and plaid materials continues to resonate, as do tailored separates. For the FW23 season, any floor selection should include the following key Items:
Cargo pants
As seen at: Dion Lee fw23
Merchandise with sweater knits, button down shirts or blouses.
Blouson puffer
As seen at: Etro pre-fall 23
Merchandise with leggings, miniskirts and over-the-knee boots.
Trench coat
As seen at: Erdem pre-fall 23
Merchandise with lace-up boots
‘Chanel’ style jackets
As seen at: Delcore pre-fall 23
Merchandise with crop tops, knits and midi length skirts
Slip dress
As seen at: Alberta Ferretti pre-fall 23
Merchandise with cloth overcoats, faux fur jackets, strappy sandals or boots
Hooded sweatshirt
As seen at: Adeam pre-fall 23
Merchandise with sweatpants or loose flowy pants
Pleated mini skirt
As seen at: Ermano Scervino pre-fall 23
Merchandise with Sweater knits and over-the-knee boots
Daytime fringe
As seen at: Jason Wu FW22
Merchandise with high heel boots or shoes