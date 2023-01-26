Womenswear Buyers Guide FW23: Not-to-miss key Items

The FW23 ready-to-wear season is about to kick off. New York starts February 10, followed by London, Milan and Paris, through March 7. What will the major trends be? We already gathered some major clues from the ongoing pre-fall 23 season and last year’s FW22 collections. Once again, denim in a wide variety of styles and shades will be important. The use of tweed and plaid materials continues to resonate, as do tailored separates. For the FW23 season, any floor selection should include the following key Items:

Cargo pants

Image: Dion Lee pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

As seen at: Dion Lee fw23

Merchandise with sweater knits, button down shirts or blouses.

Blouson puffer

Image: Etro pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

As seen at: Etro pre-fall 23

Merchandise with leggings, miniskirts and over-the-knee boots.

Trench coat

Image: Erdem pre-fall 23/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

As seen at: Erdem pre-fall 23

Merchandise with lace-up boots

‘Chanel’ style jackets

Image: Delcore pre-fall 23

As seen at: Delcore pre-fall 23

Merchandise with crop tops, knits and midi length skirts

Slip dress

Image: Alberta Ferretti pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

As seen at: Alberta Ferretti pre-fall 23

Merchandise with cloth overcoats, faux fur jackets, strappy sandals or boots

Hooded sweatshirt

Image: Adeam pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

As seen at: Adeam pre-fall 23

Merchandise with sweatpants or loose flowy pants

Pleated mini skirt

Image: Ermano Scervino pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

As seen at: Ermano Scervino pre-fall 23

Merchandise with Sweater knits and over-the-knee boots

Daytime fringe

Image: Jason Wu pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

As seen at: Jason Wu FW22

Merchandise with high heel boots or shoes