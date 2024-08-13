Wrangler to launch kidswear with Brand Machine Group

Denim brand Wrangler has announced a partnership with licensing house Brand Machine Group (BMG) to launch an exclusive kidswear line from autumn/winter 2024.

In a statement, Wrangler said it would leverage BMG's expertise in design and production to launch a refreshed childrenswear collection that blends its iconic Western style with contemporary flair to offer retailers the opportunity “to curate complete looks for young fashion enthusiasts”.

The debut collection will pay homage to Wrangler's signature styles and include classic jeans, such as its Texas and Greensboro styles reflecting the heritage and spirit of the American West, alongside tops and accessories.

Wrangler kidswear AW24 with Brand Machine Group Credits: Wrangler / Brand Machine Group

Henry Blogg, design director at BMG, said: "Building on our successful partnership with the Kontoor group, we saw an opportunity to expand our collaboration.

"Together with Wrangler, we aim to create a collection that captures the essence of Western fashion while infusing it with modern elements, ensuring that kids everywhere can embrace their adventurous spirit with style."

The move follows BMG introducing kidswear for Lee Jeans with a collection for boys for autumn/winter 2022, followed by a range for girls in spring/summer 2023, covering the ages of 3 – 16 years old.

Wrangler kidswear AW24 with Brand Machine Group Credits: Wrangler / Brand Machine Group