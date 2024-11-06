Wuka launches sleepwear to tackle menopause symptoms

Wuka, focused on sustainable period care and women’s health innovations, has launched a new sleepwear collection aimed at tackling the symptoms of menopause.

The Wuka Sleepwear for Menopause collection has been designed to offer women going through menopause a solution to hot flushes and night sweats by helping reduce body temperatures by up to 2.5°C with its Wuka Freshtech Technology, which is scientifically proven to cool the body and wick away moisture fast.

Hot flushes are one of the most common 48 symptoms of menopause experienced by women. Up to 80 percent of menopausal women suffer from sleep disturbances, which can lead to severe impacts on mental health, productivity, and overall wellbeing. These disruptions are primarily triggered by hormonal changes that affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature, resulting in night sweats and frequent awakenings.

The new sleepwear collection offers a jersey shorts and T-shirt set and a jersey T-shirt dress made from Lyocell Fabric, which is moisture-wicking, breathable, hypoallergenic and ultra-soft, as well as being 50 times more absorbent than cotton to prevent overheating during sleep.

The collection also features natural anti-bacterial properties to prevent the growth of odour-causing bacteria and has been designed to be lightweight, breathable and versatile to be worn both as sleepwear and comfortable loungewear.

Ruby Raut, founder of Wuka, said in a statement: “Over 40 percent of Wuka customers are in the perimenopausal to menopausal stage of life and a significant number cite hot flashes as a major cause of disturbed sleep especially as they approached menopause.

“Our research into these challenges led us to develop a range of sleepwear that directly addresses the cooling needs of menopausal women. Accredited by GenM, we’re proud to offer a solution that improves their quality of life by ensuring a good night’s sleep, free from the discomfort of night sweats and overheating."

The new collection is backed up by new research from GenM, the menopause partner for brands, which states that 87 percent of menopausal women feel overlooked by society and brands, and 97 percent believe brands should work harder to cater for the menopause.

Prices range from 40 to 60 pounds.