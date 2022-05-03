Yinka Ilori launches first footwear collection with FitFlop

London-based multidisciplinary artist and rising design star Yinka Ilori has unveiled his first-ever footwear collection with FitFlop for spring/summer 2022.

Ilori, who began his career up-cycling furniture pieces to give them a new lease of life with vibrant colours and fabrics inspired by his British-Nigerian heritage, has brought his joyful aesthetic to a collection of FitFlop sandals.

The five-piece collection features FitFlop’s most popular ergonomic sandal and flip flop silhouettes for women and men. Ilori has given a colourful makeover to the iQushion flip-flop and pool slide, as well as reinterpreting the brand’s Shuv clog, which will be limited to just 250 pairs, the FitFlop Surfa toe-post sandals and the Chrissie classic slipper.

Image: FitFlop

Commenting on the collaboration, FitFlop founder Marcia Kilgore, said in a statement: “I am a huge believer in the power of positive thinking, and Yinka’s designs epitomise that. He is a mixmaster, a genius when it comes to colour, and infuses everything he creates with a kind of ’devil may-care-good-vibrations cool’.

“FitFlop is all about making the wearer move better and feel great via the shoes on your feet, so this collab, and Yinka’s interpretation of our classics, couldn’t be more perfect.”

Ilori added: “My work is very much about inclusivity and how people enjoy design. And so, I’m super excited to be working with FitFlop on my first footwear collection, and really looking forward to seeing the joy these shoes will bring to people when they put them on their feet.”

The FitFlop x Yinka Ilori collection will be available from mid-May online at fitflop.com and in selected stores. Prices will range from 40 to 145 pounds, with select styles such as the ‘Fuzzy Shuv’ and ‘Chrissie Slippers’ exclusively available online only.

Image: FitFlop

Image: FitFlop