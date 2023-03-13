Zegna launches customisation tool to enhance customer experience

Italian menswear brand Zegna is looking to rewrite the consumer luxury experience with the launch of its Zegna X digital customisation tool.

Zegna has been developing its digital personalisation technology Zegna X for two years to “bridge the gap between physical stores and digital channels” to allow its style advisors to serve customers on a one-on-one basis via SMS, e-mail, social media, WhatsApp, and WeChat.

Through the pilot programme, the Zegna X digital ecosystem accounts for about 45 percent of the luxury labels' full-price sales post covid, added the brand, and helped it establish a more personal relationship with its customers.

To grow the service, Zegna is adding a state-of-the-art 3D style configurator, developed in collaboration with Shin Software, which will address everything from cut and colour to styling, measurements, and material. Initially, the launch will focus exclusively on the label’s luxury leisurewear clothing and footwear collection, of which more than 2,300 products will be available for personalisation.

Alongside its Made-to-Measure service, the tool will offer “49 billion potential combinations of clothes and styles that can be custom made and delivered worldwide in less than four weeks”.

Image: Zegna X; Zegna x 3D Configurator

Edoardo Zegna, chief marketing, digital and sustainability officer of Zegna, said in a statement: “Technology is a luxury when it makes your life easier. At Zegna, we see digital as something way bigger than a mere sales channel. After a two-year pilot programme, Zegna X is successfully redefining the personalised services and styling we provide our customers through the lens of a unique digital experience.

“Adding our made to measure service to this innovative 3D configurator is a direct extension of Zegna X. Made to Measure already represents approximately 10 percent of Zegna brand revenues and the addition of the Zegna X capabilities will further its growth and reach.”

The luxury brand is also adding a Zegna x 3D Configurator as a giant screen in its Montenapoleone store in Milan during Salone del Mobile in April. This will immediately be followed by a launch across its key global stores worldwide.

Zegna also added that it will add tailoring to the customisation service by the end of this year and by 2024, consumers will be able to customise any look of the collection via zegna.com using their personal devices.