Adidas CEO to hand position over during course of 2023

German sportswear maker Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) said Monday that its Supervisory Board announces today that it has initiated a CEO transition, with CEO Kasper Rorsted having mutually agreed with the Supervisory Board to hand over the CEO position during the course of 2023. The search for a succession has started.

Rorsted will remain CEO until a successor has been appointed and will ensure a smooth transition at the helm of the company. Rorsted has served as the CEO since 2016.(DPA)