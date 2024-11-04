Alberta Ferretti names first general manager

Aeffe Group-owned Alberta Ferretti has appointed Alexandra Lamprecht as its first general manager, a new role through which the brand hopes to drive growth and expand in international markets.

Lamprecht will report to Aeffe Group president, Massimo Ferretti, who confirmed the appointment to WWD, to which he said “that her professional skills gained during 20 years of experience in the sector, combined with the extremely positive and dynamic attitude that characterises her on a personal level, will be crucial in guiding the Alberta Ferretti brand into a new phase of growth”.

Ferretti continued: “With Alexandra’s arrival, we complete a highly competent, ambitious and energetic team that I am sure will write a beautiful new chapter for the brand.”

Lamprecht, who has previously served in a range of roles at Ferragamo, Valentino and Etro, said in her own statement that it was with “great happiness and enthusiasm” that she approached this newly created position at Alberta Ferretti.

She added: “I can’t wait to get to work with [creative director] Lorenzo Serafini and the entire Alberta Ferretti brand team in kicking off a new phase of growth and development for the brand, enhancing its heritage rooted in the most authentic and genuine vision of Italian luxury.”

Serafini had previously headed Philosophy until he was appointed to the head of its sister brand, Alberta Ferretti, in September 2024, succeeding its namesake designer.

According to WWD, Aeffe Group plans to integrate the Philosophy brand into Alberta Ferretti from autumn 2025, with the goal of “strengthening the brand’s appeal and positioning for the future”.