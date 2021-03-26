Alegra O’Hare to join Tommy Hilfiger Global as chief marketing officer

Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corp. has announced the appointment of Alegra O’Hare as chief marketing officer, effective April 12, 2021. Within the role, the company said in release, O’Hare will develop and execute innovative global marketing strategies to reach and engage existing and upcoming generations of consumers.

“Alegra will be a driving force in bringing our new brand vision to life through world-class creative, digital and omni-channel marketing strategies. Her deep connection to culture and proven experience in growing both relevance and business with global consumers will be a great asset,” said Avery Baker, president and chief brand officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global.

O’Hare brings over 25 years’ marketing experience, working with global consumer brands including Adidas, Bang & Olufsen, Champion, Lee and Wrangler. Most recently, she held the role of chief marketing officer at GAP. Prior to this, O’Hare led marketing for the Adidas Originals brand where she was responsible for all brand campaigns, collaborations with partners such as Pharrell Williams, Alexander Wang and Childish Gambino, and all marcomms activations globally.

“Tommy Hilfiger has always been a brand that’s ahead of the curve, and I’m excited to embark on this new journey with the team amid a drastically changed consumer landscape,” added O’Hare.