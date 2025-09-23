AllSaints announces senior leadership promotions

AllSaints, the global contemporary fashion brand, has announced two senior promotions to its global leadership team, which oversees both the AllSaints and John Varvatos brands. Alex Didymiotis has been appointed as the new chief people officer, and Alfie Meekings has been named chief transformation and technology officer.

Alex Didymiotis joined the group in April 2024 as global people and culture director, bringing experience from senior roles at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, TFG Brands, and Phase Eight. In her new role, she will continue to lead the company's global talent agenda, culture initiatives, and HR operations.

Alfie Meekings, who joined the company in November 2024, previously held senior leadership positions at Selfridges and Tesco and also consulted for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty and EY. Since joining AllSaints, he has successfully delivered strategic projects and has been instrumental in shaping the company's future vision, which focuses on customer experience and is underpinned by advancements in data, AI, and innovation.

According to CEO Pete Wood, promoting talent from within is a core part of the company's culture. Wood expressed his delight in having both Didymiotis and Meekings in their new roles, stating that their expertise is "invaluable" as the brands prepare for the future.